Dr. Rebecca Kissel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Kissel, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
Uab Hospital500 22nd St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-5188
Cooper Green Mercy Hospital1515 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 930-3251
Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love her. We’ve been together a long time. We communicate well. We’re on the same page.
About Dr. Rebecca Kissel, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1417984972
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kissel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kissel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kissel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kissel has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissel.
