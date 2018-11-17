Overview

Dr. Rebecca Kissel, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Kissel works at Uab Hospital in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.