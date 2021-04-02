Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- IL
- Peoria
- Dr. Rebecca Knight, MD
Dr. Rebecca Knight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Knight, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Knight works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Knight Center for Integrated Health5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 104, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 692-0123
- 2 4300 N Brandywine Dr, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 692-0123
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chiropractic Adjustment
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Botox® Injection
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoid Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Manual Lymphatic Drainage Therapy
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Release Therapy
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restylane® Injections
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Whooping Cough
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Knight?
I am impressed with Dr. Knight's wide ranging knowledge of current medical research that often suggests better ways of treatment and diagnosis than one finds in the typical Internal Medicine doctor. She is committed to digging deeper to find ways to improve health, rather then just treating symptoms with drugs. She actually listens to her patients, which seems to have become a rarity in the medical profession. However, to become a new patient with Dr. Knight, one must often be quite persistent, as organization does not seem to be a strong characteristic of this practice. And, if you insist on a quick visit that dispenses off the cuff decisions and prescriptions, this is not the doctor for you. I suggest reading some of her extensive discussion of her philosophy found on her web site before scheduling an appointment, to see if her approach is something you find attractive. (By the way, I am a male. She emphasizes females in her practice, but she is certainly able to work with men.)
About Dr. Rebecca Knight, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1437261047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.