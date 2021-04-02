Overview

Dr. Rebecca Knight, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Knight works at The Knight Center for Integrated Health in Peoria, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.