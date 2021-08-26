See All Pediatricians in Mill Creek, WA
Dr. Rebecca Kolsky, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kolsky, MD

Dr. Rebecca Kolsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mill Creek, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kolsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    15418 Main St Unit 200, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 225-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rebecca Kolsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316189822
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Kolsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

