Dr. Rebecca Kolsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kolsky, MD
Dr. Rebecca Kolsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mill Creek, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kolsky's Office Locations
- 1 15418 Main St Unit 200, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 225-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Kolsky. All three of our children have seen her since they were infants. She stays up-to-date with most current guidelines and gives clear, unambiguous advice. My husband and I are healthcare professionals, we deeply respect her opinion and find her very easy to communicate with. She is efficient in her exams, but does take time to listen when we have concerns.
About Dr. Rebecca Kolsky, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
