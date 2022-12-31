Dr. Rebecca Kosloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kosloff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kosloff, MD
Dr. Rebecca Kosloff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York University
Dr. Kosloff works at
Dr. Kosloff's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Bonita Springs9776 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 201A, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 947-3092
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Estero8440 Murano Del Lago Dr, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 221-5402
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples West681 4th Ave N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-2622
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent first appointment with Dr. Kosloff. She explained my course of treatment, relieved a lot of my stress, and provided very clear guidance. She was very empathetic and I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Rebecca Kosloff, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1376500769
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Beth Israel Hospital New York
- Beth Israel Hospital New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosloff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosloff accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosloff works at
Dr. Kosloff has seen patients for Anemia, Osteosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosloff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosloff.
