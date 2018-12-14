See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD

Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Kowalski works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery at Lenox Hill in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kowalski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery at Lenox Hill
    186 E 76th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-3285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Thyroid Cancer
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Brain Injury
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Liposuction
Lung Cancer
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach Diseases
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972768869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baystate Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NSLIJ/Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine &amp; Biomedical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery at Lenox Hill in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kowalski’s profile.

    Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

