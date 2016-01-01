Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kuenzler, MD

Dr. Rebecca Kuenzler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Kuenzler works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Anterior Horn Disease and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.