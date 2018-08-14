See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD

Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Saint Mary Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Kuhn works at Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuhn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc
    5150 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 500, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 299-5200
  2. 2
    Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc
    1777 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 210, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 719-2045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Saint Mary Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Anemia
Asthma
Diabetes
Anemia
Asthma
Diabetes

Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2018
    After years of being passed around by the medical community without a proper diagnosis, Dr. Kuhn promised to never give up trying to make me feel better. Not only did she spend hours digging all the way down to the genetic level to get answers, but went to bat for my disability case after a proper diagnosis of Lyme Disease and Mold toxicity. I highly recommend Dr. Kuhn to anyone who needs answers. She cares about her patients, believes in you, and won't ever give up trying to make you well.
    Yvonne Weers in Lincoln, NE — Aug 14, 2018
    About Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316965429
    Education & Certifications

    • St Mary Mc
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

