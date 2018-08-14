Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD

Dr. Rebecca Kuhn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Saint Mary Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kuhn works at Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.