Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD

Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Kurzon works at Winter Park Ophthalmology, Winter Park, FL in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.