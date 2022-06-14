Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD
Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Kurzon's Office Locations
Winter Park Ophthalmology, Winter Park, FL200 BENMORE DR, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 637-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor. I have been going to her since she opened her practice. I recently had Blepharoplasty surgery that went perfectly. I also had cataract surgery on both eyes. I see better now than I ever did with contacts o glasses. Her staff is always professional and polite. I have never had one bad experience. Wonderful Doctor and staff.
About Dr. Rebecca Kurzon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184827164
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
