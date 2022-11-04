Dr. Rebecca Lacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Lacks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennesee St Univ VAMC Johnson City MC and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Grand Rapids Women's Health555 Midtowne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 588-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
We absolutely loved working with Dr. Lacks! She is kind and understanding. She is an exemplary physician and we highly recommend her!
- Michigan State University
- East Tennesee St Univ VAMC Johnson City MC
- Wake Forest University
Dr. Lacks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacks.
