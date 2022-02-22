See All Dermatologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Lambert works at The Woodruff Institute For Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Naples, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Woodruff Institute-Naples Office
    2235 Venetian Ct Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 498-3376
  2. 2
    Woodruff Institute
    23471 Walden Center Dr Ste 300, Estero, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 596-9337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 22, 2022
    After many years of seeking the sun without using sunblock, I have developed many pre-cancerous and cancerous skin issues. As a result, I have been a patient of Dr. Lambert's for some time. I am very pleased and impressed by her knowledge and skill in treating my conditions, and I highly recommend her and her associates at The Woodruff Institute!
    Naplesguy — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1548283732
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • New York Hospital Cornell Medctr
    • Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Harvard
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lambert has seen patients for Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

