Overview

Dr. Rebecca Lambert, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Lambert works at The Woodruff Institute For Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Naples, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.