Dr. Rebecca Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Larson, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc751 N Rutledge St Ste 2300, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larson has a very caring way about her. She demonstrated superb communication skills/ bedside manner, & her skills as a Mohs surgeon are exceptional! I would recommend her without hesitation. Springfield is lucky to have Dr. Rebecca Larson!
About Dr. Rebecca Larson, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063674588
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Memorial Medical Center
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
