Dr. Rebecca Leapman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Leapman, DPM
Dr. Rebecca Leapman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leapman works at
Dr. Leapman's Office Locations
North Shore Foot & Ankle2501 Compass Rd Ste 120, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 234-5095
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leapman has always been very professional and thorough. I have been using her off and on for different foot issue over about 15 years. I would, and do recommend her to anyone in the area that may need a podiatrist. I wish she had an office in Arizona, since I am a “snow bird”
About Dr. Rebecca Leapman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1518035591
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leapman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leapman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Leapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leapman.
