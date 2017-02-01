Dr. Rebecca Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Lee, MD
Dr. Rebecca Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove, CA.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is very passionate about her work and the most knowledgeable and beautiful Doctor. She is very caring. She went beyond looking after our daughter's physical needs and made certain my husband and I were comfortable. I had her as my daughter's doctor since day one in the hospital after giving birth. She listened to our concerns and cared for us emotionally too. She always had a smile on her face and was so understanding. Dr. thanks for the care and support! We will miss you
About Dr. Rebecca Lee, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1275824583
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
