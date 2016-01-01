See All Ophthalmologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Rebecca Leenheer, MD

Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Leenheer, MD

Dr. Rebecca Leenheer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.

Dr. Leenheer works at Family Eye Care and Children's Eye Center of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Leenheer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Eye Care and Children's Eye Center of New Mexico
    303 Mulberry St Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 243-9739
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unm Hospital

Lazy Eye
Heterophoria
Exophoria
Lazy Eye
Heterophoria
Exophoria

Lazy Eye
Heterophoria
Exophoria
Esophoria
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Esotropia
Exotropia
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Visual Field Defects
Adult Strabismus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Pediatric Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retina Diseases
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus
Strabismus-Like Double Vision
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Thyroid Disease
Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Rebecca Leenheer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Usc-Keck Sch Of Med
    • Loma Linda Sch Med
    • Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    Internship
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    • Colorado State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Leenheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leenheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leenheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leenheer works at Family Eye Care and Children's Eye Center of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Leenheer’s profile.

    Dr. Leenheer has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leenheer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Leenheer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leenheer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leenheer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leenheer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

