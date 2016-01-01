Overview of Dr. Rebecca Lockhart, MD

Dr. Rebecca Lockhart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Lockhart works at Birmingham Internal Medicine Associates LLC in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.