Dr. Rebecca Luria, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Luria, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua, HI. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Luria works at David M. Huntley MD Inc. in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    David M. Huntley MD Inc.
    407 Uluniu St Ste 314, Kailua, HI 96734

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 26, 2021
    Well, she has saved my life several times over, so I'll definitely rate her as a 5. Very friendly staff, keeps me well-informed on what's happening. Dr. Luria has VERY-sharp eyes , which have identified my melanoma while they were still in Stage I. Highly recommended!
    Dr. Ken Goldstein — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Rebecca Luria, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1639155922
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Luria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luria works at David M. Huntley MD Inc. in Kailua, HI. View the full address on Dr. Luria’s profile.

    Dr. Luria has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Luria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.