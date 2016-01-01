Overview

Dr. Rebecca Malik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Toronto Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at NorthShore Medical Group in Northbrook, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.