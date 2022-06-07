See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in Fuquay Varina, NC
Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO

Obesity Medicine
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO

Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Fuquay Varina, NC. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.

Dr. Manganello works at WakeMed Bariatric Surgery and Medical Weight Loss in Fuquay Varina, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Manganello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WakeMed Bariatric Surgery and Medical Weight Loss
    601 Attain St Ste 101, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-7331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Manganello?

    Jun 07, 2022
    DOCTOR REBECCA AND STAFF ARE SO WELCOMING. DID NOT FEEL RUSHED. DR TOOK TIME AND ASKED QUESTIONS AND WANTED DETAILS NOT A TYPICAL IN AND OUT EXPERIENCE THAT MY OTHER PRIMARIES OFFICE EXHIBITED. NEEDED TO CALL OFFICE FOR INFO JAMIE WAS SO PATIENT AND LOVELY
    KATHY SANTINI SIERRA — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Manganello to family and friends

    Dr. Manganello's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Manganello

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO.

    About Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO

    Specialties
    • Obesity Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780117655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Petersburg General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Largo Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obesity Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manganello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manganello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manganello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manganello works at WakeMed Bariatric Surgery and Medical Weight Loss in Fuquay Varina, NC. View the full address on Dr. Manganello’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manganello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manganello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manganello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manganello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.