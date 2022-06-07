Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manganello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO
Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Fuquay Varina, NC. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Dr. Manganello works at
Dr. Manganello's Office Locations
WakeMed Bariatric Surgery and Medical Weight Loss601 Attain St Ste 101, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Directions (919) 350-7331
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
DOCTOR REBECCA AND STAFF ARE SO WELCOMING. DID NOT FEEL RUSHED. DR TOOK TIME AND ASKED QUESTIONS AND WANTED DETAILS NOT A TYPICAL IN AND OUT EXPERIENCE THAT MY OTHER PRIMARIES OFFICE EXHIBITED. NEEDED TO CALL OFFICE FOR INFO JAMIE WAS SO PATIENT AND LOVELY
About Dr. Rebecca Manganello, DO
- Obesity Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Petersburg General Hospital
- Largo Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
