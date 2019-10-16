Dr. Rebecca Mattison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Mattison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Mattison, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Locations
Endocrinology Clinic of Minneapolis7701 York Ave S Ste 180, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mattison found my thyroid cancer and was calm, incredibly thorough, and patient every step of the way. She listened to my concerns and was compassionate. She’s also very punctual which I love! I will not see any other endocrinologist even when my insurance changed I pay out of pocket to see her. The surgeon she referred me to left almost NO scar.
About Dr. Rebecca Mattison, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093775736
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
