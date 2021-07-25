Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Maxwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Maxwell, MD
Dr. Rebecca Maxwell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Schizophrenia and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maxwell's Office Locations
- 1 2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 109, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (855) 940-4867
-
2
Priceline Pharmacy8603 Broadway St Ste 107, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 997-5515
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maxwell?
She is kindhearted…forgiving and highly gifted in her specialty…she will help you in every possible way to diagnose and treat ANY condition…I highly recommend her to ANYONE.
About Dr. Rebecca Maxwell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083634208
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxwell has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Schizophrenia and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.