Overview

Dr. Rebecca McCarthy, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. McCarthy works at Amarillo Dermatology in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.