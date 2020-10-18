Overview of Dr. Rebecca McClaine, MD

Dr. Rebecca McClaine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. McClaine works at Allegheny Hlth Ntwk Surgery Ctr Bethel Park LLC in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.