Overview of Dr. Rebecca Melvin, DO

Dr. Rebecca Melvin, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University|MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Melvin works at SSM Health in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.