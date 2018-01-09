Dr. Rebecca Mercier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Mercier, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Mercier, MD
Dr. Rebecca Mercier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mercier's Office Locations
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Mercier to others. She is very professional and friendly. Office staff is also very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Rebecca Mercier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
