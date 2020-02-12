Dr. Rebecca Metzinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Metzinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Metzinger, MD
Dr. Rebecca Metzinger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Metzinger's Office Locations
Tulane Ophthalmology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5831
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my vision!
About Dr. Rebecca Metzinger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073564167
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzinger has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzinger.
