Dr. Rebecca Moul, DO
Dr. Rebecca Moul, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
East Tennessee Spine and Orthopaedic Specialists2815 W ANDREW JOHNSON HWY, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 587-3480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Lemak Health2709 Legends Pkwy, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (205) 397-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lemak Health5018 Cahaba River Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 397-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Powell & Jones Orthopedics Center7500 Hugh Daniel Dr Ste 260, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 877-9191
- Grandview Medical Center
Dr. Moul truly listened to the issues I faced regarding my injury. I appreciated her willingness to try non-surgical rehab first before launching directly into surgery. Although surgery became my only option, I was made fully aware of the processes and limitations that I would face during recovery. Nothing was rushed; no questions unanswered. I appreciated her honesty and her skills as an orthopedic surgeon are remarkable. She left no stone unturned! PT was highly successful and I have been able to return to a full-functioning right arm/shoulder for the first time in 3 years! Thank you, Dr. Moul!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Saint Bonaventure University
Dr. Moul has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
