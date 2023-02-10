Dr. Rebecca Muntean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muntean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Muntean, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Muntean, MD
Dr. Rebecca Muntean, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Muntean's Office Locations
Rockwood Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 7010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- Benewah Community Hospital
- Bonner General Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Muntean does a particularly good job with these tele-visits. Very thorough.
About Dr. Rebecca Muntean, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1003071598
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
