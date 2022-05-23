See All Ophthalmologists in Anderson, SC
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Murphy, MD

Dr. Rebecca Murphy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anderson, SC. 

Dr. Murphy works at Medicus Eye Group in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AnMed Health Voice Clinic
    1655 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 843-7081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AnMed Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    May 23, 2022
    Dr. Murphy always addresses snd explains what she is doing and any changes to my vision. She has done surgery on my eyelids which improved my peripheral vision 100%. Very good bedside manner and communicates in layman’s terms to be sure i understand.
    Gloria W. — May 23, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Murphy, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1881784957
    Education & Certifications

    Ophthalmology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.