Overview

Dr. Rebecca Nass, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Nass works at The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn in Jackson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.