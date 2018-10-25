Dr. Rebecca O'Donnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca O'Donnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca O'Donnell, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. O'Donnell works at
Locations
-
1
Wellsprings Health Associates1 E Erie St Ste 355, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 573-0900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O’Donnell we miss you so! Both of our kids saw Dr. O throughout their school-age years. She is brilliant and thorough and current and compassionate. World class, this one.
About Dr. Rebecca O'Donnell, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1013173699
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
