Overview of Dr. Rebecca Ong, MD

Dr. Rebecca Ong, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Ong works at Ocala Kidney Group Inc in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.