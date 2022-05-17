Overview

Dr. Rebecca Over, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Over works at MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists-Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA, Kent, WA, Seattle, WA and Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.