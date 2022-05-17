See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Rebecca Over, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Over, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Over works at MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists-Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA, Kent, WA, Seattle, WA and Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists - Tacoma
    1901 S Cedar St Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 301-6999
  2. 2
    MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists- Auburn
    202 N Division St Ste 400, Auburn, WA 98001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 301-6999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists - Kent
    219 State Ave N, Kent, WA 98030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 459-6715
  4. 4
    First Hill Clinic
    1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 505-1300
  5. 5
    Renton Clinic
    601 S Carr Rd Ste 100, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 227-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • Multicare Covington Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 17, 2022
    I see Dr. Over for diabetes and transgender care. I've found Dr. Over to be well prepared, knowledgable, a very good listener, and comfortable admitting when she unsure of something. She was also comfortable answering my husbands questions/concerns.
    Cheryl Cristello — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Over, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548428683
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • American University, Washington, DC
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Over has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Over has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Over has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Over on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Over. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Over.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Over, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Over appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

