Overview of Dr. Rebecca Pareja, MD

Dr. Rebecca Pareja, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, Adena Pike Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pareja works at Adena Women's Health OB/GYN - Blackwater Road in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.