Dr. Rebecca Payne, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Payne, MD
Dr. Rebecca Payne, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
Cbhs Infirmary610 FAISON DR, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-4506
Palmetto Health Richland5 Richland Medical Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 479-0469
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Payne, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740379817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Addiction Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
