Dr. Rebecca Peebles, DMD
Dr. Rebecca Peebles, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Noblesville, IN. They graduated from University of Louisville School of Dentistry.
Woloshin Chiropractic303 S 8th St, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 565-4595
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
I was seen within 10 minutes of arriving and filling out my paperwork. Front desk staff was friendly and welcoming. Dental hygienist for cleaning was very friendly, did a good job and always asked if I was uncomfortable. She also answered any questions she could and pointed out any issues to the dentist. She also thoroughly explained what she was doing and why any problems would be occurring. The dentist was very nice, explained everything well, took her time, and answered all questions.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1962757807
- University of Louisville School of Dentistry
Dr. Peebles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peebles accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peebles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peebles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peebles.
