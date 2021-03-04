Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM
Dr. Rebecca Penera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA.
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group8078 E SANTA ANA CANYON RD, Anaheim, CA 92808 Directions (714) 974-2900
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare1514 Valley Vista Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (714) 278-4263Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 35000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 626-8630
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Penera at her new Anaheim Blvd. location (such a nice office)! Every person I came in contact with (front office, x-ray tech, medical assistant, doctor) was extraordinarily professional and kind. Dr. Penera was warm, patient, skilled, and thorough. I barely felt the Cortisone injection she gave me and thanks to her, I feel so much better about my feet! I finally have some answers and options. I highly recommend this provider and location. I found it easier to get in touch with the office through the patient portal than by phone.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1356571715
Dr. Penera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penera has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Penera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.