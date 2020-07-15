Overview of Dr. Rebecca Phillips, MD

Dr. Rebecca Phillips, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.



Dr. Phillips works at SUBURBAN PSYCHIATRIC ASSOCIATE in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.