Dr. Rebecca Pirela, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Pirela, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1417 N Semoran Blvd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 480-0551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
They were professional even before my arrival, personal, fast and cordial
About Dr. Rebecca Pirela, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1912085556
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Dr. Pirela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirela. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirela.
