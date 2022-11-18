Dr. Rebecca Podolsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Podolsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Podolsky, MD
Dr. Rebecca Podolsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Podolsky's Office Locations
Nyu Langone Medical Associates - Washington555 Laguardia Pl, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 460-5622Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring Doctor! Dr. Podolsky has been a caring and proactive GYN. She is thorough, ensures you’re up to date on your tests and takes any of your concern’s seriously and is helpful with suggestions. Her exams are gentle. A real keeper!!
About Dr. Rebecca Podolsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
