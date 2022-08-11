See All Dermatologists in Butler, PA
Dr. Rebecca Pomerantz, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Pomerantz, MD is a Dermatologist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pomerantz works at BHS Dermatology Associates in Butler, PA with other offices in Seven Fields, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Butler Medical Associates
    102 Technology Dr Ste 230, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 661-3376
  2. 2
    BHS Dermatology
    300 Northpointe Cir Ste 104, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 661-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Butler Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 11, 2022
    I have had nothing but a great experience with Dr. Pomerantz, I suffered for years with a skin condition no one could figure out, within 2 visits she had it done. I have been hive free for a year thanks to her knowledge. And the staff especially Kayla have always been nothing but kind and caring. I highly recommend this practice.
    Mandy Gray — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Pomerantz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730476847
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Pomerantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pomerantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pomerantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pomerantz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomerantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomerantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomerantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomerantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

