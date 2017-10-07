See All Pediatricians in Dallas, TX
Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD

Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Prengler works at Girls To Women Health Wellness in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prengler's Office Locations

    Girls To Women Health Wellness
    16980 Dallas Pkwy Ste 204, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 733-6565

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2017
Top notch! Dr. Prengler is an unusually caring and dedicated doctor. She listens well and gets to the bottom of my child's issues, even the more complex ones that we've struggled with for years - something no other doctor has done before. She has a wealth of expertise in addition to her dedication - we are so happy we found her!
    Dallas, TX — Oct 07, 2017
    About Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033465232
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prengler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prengler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prengler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prengler works at Girls To Women Health Wellness in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Prengler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Prengler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prengler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prengler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prengler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

