Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prengler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD
Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Prengler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Prengler's Office Locations
-
1
Girls To Women Health Wellness16980 Dallas Pkwy Ste 204, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 733-6565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prengler?
Top notch! Dr. Prengler is an unusually caring and dedicated doctor. She listens well and gets to the bottom of my child's issues, even the more complex ones that we've struggled with for years - something no other doctor has done before. She has a wealth of expertise in addition to her dedication - we are so happy we found her!
About Dr. Rebecca Prengler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1033465232
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prengler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prengler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prengler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prengler works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Prengler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prengler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prengler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prengler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.