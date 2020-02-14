Dr. Rebecca Press, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Press, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Press, MD
Dr. Rebecca Press, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Press works at
Dr. Press' Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 635 Madison Avenue635 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rebecca Press is a great physician. She is knowledgable, experienced, intuitive, and innovative in her approach. She listens well and has always come up a great solution and/or referral to resolve my health challenges. The fact that she responds to email is an added bonus.
About Dr. Rebecca Press, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1548266695
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Press has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Press accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Press speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.