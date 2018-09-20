Overview of Dr. Rebecca Raedeke, MD

Dr. Rebecca Raedeke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Raedeke works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.