Dr. Rebecca Ramirez, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Ramirez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with U Colo Sch Med

Dr. Ramirez works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours duPont Pediatrics at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia
    833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 861-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Impedance Testing
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Colon Cancer Screening
Impedance Testing
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Colon Cancer Screening

Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rebecca Ramirez, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Tagalog
    • 1174721799
    Education & Certifications

    • U Colo Sch Med
    • Chldns Hosp-U Pittsburgh
    • Genl Hosp-Coll Med U Philippines
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

