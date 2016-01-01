Dr. Rebecca Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Ramirez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with U Colo Sch Med
Dr. Ramirez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours duPont Pediatrics at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 861-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
About Dr. Rebecca Ramirez, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Filipino and Tagalog
- 1174721799
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Sch Med
- Chldns Hosp-U Pittsburgh
- Genl Hosp-Coll Med U Philippines
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez speaks Filipino and Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.