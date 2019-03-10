See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Rebecca Elliott Reyes, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
2.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Elliott Reyes, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.

Dr. Elliott Reyes works at Ft. Worth Perinatal Associates P.A. in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ft. Worth Perinatal Associates P.A.
    1250 8th Ave Ste 570, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 548-6547
    Jps Health Center for Women
    1201 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-6500
    6420 Altamesa Blvd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 332-6667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • JPS Family Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 10, 2019
    I was referred to Dr Reyes for a very serious life threatening situation. She took care of me when I was unable to care for myself. She was kind and she saved my life. I went to her again when I became pregnant again and she was the same kind and caring person as before. There are no words to express the way I feel for Dr Reyes and it has been almost 14 years since the birth of my second child with her. I felt I wanted to express my gratitude. Thank you.
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Elliott Reyes, MD
    About Dr. Rebecca Elliott Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538141817
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Board Certifications
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine
