Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD

Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Rinko works at Bon Secours Urogynecology in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rinko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Urogynecology
    2 Innovation Dr Ste 180, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 365-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2022
    My wife consulted Dr. Rinko , after having poor results from other Dr.s in the area! Dr. Rinko, is like finding an Angle in womens healthcare. She is outstanding in all areas. After suffering for over ten years my wife finally received the surgery and care she needed. Bon Socours, is the best Hospital we have used in the area! My wife is now having a better quality of life. which affects our life! Thanks to Dr. Rinko!
    Junius Graham — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528379054
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rinko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rinko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rinko works at Bon Secours Urogynecology in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rinko’s profile.

    Dr. Rinko has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

