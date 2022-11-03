Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD
Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Rinko works at
Dr. Rinko's Office Locations
Bon Secours Urogynecology2 Innovation Dr Ste 180, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 365-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rinko?
My wife consulted Dr. Rinko , after having poor results from other Dr.s in the area! Dr. Rinko, is like finding an Angle in womens healthcare. She is outstanding in all areas. After suffering for over ten years my wife finally received the surgery and care she needed. Bon Socours, is the best Hospital we have used in the area! My wife is now having a better quality of life. which affects our life! Thanks to Dr. Rinko!
About Dr. Rebecca Rinko, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528379054
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinko accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinko works at
Dr. Rinko has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.