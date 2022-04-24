Dr. Rebecca Roedersheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roedersheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Roedersheimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Roedersheimer, MD
Dr. Rebecca Roedersheimer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Roedersheimer's Office Locations
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The Urology Group - West Side3301 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 841-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roedersheimer listened to my problem and reviewed my file and was able to set a plan quickly whereas other doctors were not and sent me on my way. I would highly recommend her for all women.
About Dr. Rebecca Roedersheimer, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
