Overview of Dr. Rebecca Roedersheimer, MD

Dr. Rebecca Roedersheimer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Roedersheimer works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.