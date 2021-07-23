Dr. Rebecca Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Romero, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Romero, MD
Dr. Rebecca Romero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Romero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Romero's Office Locations
-
1
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9700Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?
Dr. Romero has been my neurologist for the last 5 years and she is an excellent doctor! She listens and has a compassionate approach to the care that she provides.
About Dr. Rebecca Romero, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1538344429
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Pseudobulbar Affect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.