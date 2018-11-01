Dr. Rebecca Roques-Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roques-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Roques-Davis, MD
Dr. Rebecca Roques-Davis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clyde, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Roques-Davis' Office Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville49 Spicewood Dr Ste 10B, Clyde, NC 28721 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Davis is outstanding in her field. I feel blessed to have her & her team on my side. The staff are so friendly and welcoming. They always call back if I have a question. Dr. Davis has help me in my journey through cancer with knowledge & compassion.
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1326232570
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Earl K Long Hosp-Lsu
- Earl K. Long Hosp
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
