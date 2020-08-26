See All Dermatologists in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Rebecca Rovner, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Rovner, MD

Dr. Rebecca Rovner, MD is a Dermatologist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Rovner works at Dermatology PC in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Ankeny, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rovner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology PC
    6000 University Ave Ste 450, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 241-2000
  2. 2
    Dermatology PC
    800 E 1st St Ste 2900, Ankeny, IA 50021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 241-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2020
    Dr Rovner is so kind and so knowledgeable! WOW! She was clearly concerned about making me more comfortable in terms of my skin, but also was clearly invested in making me feel comfortable during my visit. Her nurse, Physician's Assistant and the front desk staff were all so kind and treated me in a way that made me feel valued as a person, not just a number. I wish every doctor I see was like Dr. Rovner! She deserves 6 stars but I can only give 5 so that is what she gets. Great office, great doctor, I'd send family members there in a heartbeat! Thank you Dr. Rovner!
    Robert T Wade — Aug 26, 2020
    About Dr. Rebecca Rovner, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639431430
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Rovner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rovner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rovner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rovner has seen patients for Impetigo, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rovner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rovner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rovner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

